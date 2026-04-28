'Nothing Like Playing Some Football...': PM Narendra Modi Joins Kids For Friendly Session In Sikkim; Shares Pics On Social Media | X / narendramodi

Gangtok (Sikkim): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared glimpses of himself playing football with youngsters in Gangtok, highlighting a lighter moment during his visit to the northeastern state.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister posted a video capturing the interaction and wrote, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!"

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The visuals showed the Prime Minister engaging with children on a football ground, interacting warmly and participating in the game, drawing enthusiastic reactions from those present.

The post quickly gained traction online, with users praising the Prime Minister's outreach to the youth and his efforts to promote sports and fitness across the country.

The PM will also visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok. To showcase the ecological and floral heritage of the state, Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park has been developed as a state-of-the-art, world-class Orchid Experience Centre.

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Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹4,000 crore across the State. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

These projects span a wide range of sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, and are aimed at accelerating holistic and inclusive development in Sikkim.

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In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital at Yangang in Namchi district. He will also inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali, thereby strengthening access to traditional and integrative systems of medicine in the State.

In the education sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the Administrative Block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, the Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang in Gangtok district, and the Dentam Professional College at Dentam in Gyalshing district.

He will also inaugurate model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila in Mangan district, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa in Namchi district. Further, he will launch the implementation of IT-enabled educational infrastructure projects across 160 schools in Sikkim.

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To improve connectivity further in Sikkim, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hinged double-lane steel arch bridges over River Teesta at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, connecting Namchi and Gangtok districts. He will also inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra, which will enhance inter-district accessibility, improve travel efficiency, and facilitate smoother movement of people and goods.

In the power sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the improvement, upgradation and revamping of the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network in Gangtok, strengthening reliable power supply in the region.

In the area of urban development and administrative infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Jan Seva Sachivalaya (Mini Secretariat) at Lumsey and the Civil Service Officers Institute in Gangtok.

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He will also inaugurate housing initiatives including the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana at Lingding, housing for police personnel, and Grade 'C' quarters at SAP Pangthang. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone of Sadhbhav Mandap (Public Utility Centre)at MG Marg.

As part of environmental protection efforts, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for sewerage system rehabilitation at Singtam town under river pollution abatement initiatives.

He will also inaugurate the pollution abatement scheme of River Rani Chu through Roro Chu river in Zone III, Gangtok, contributing to improved urban sanitation and sustainable ecosystems.

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In the tourism and pilgrimage sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok, eco-tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure at Dodak in Soreng, infrastructure related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra including facilities at 18th Mile and Hangu Lake, and a Yatri Niwas at Krishna Pranami Mangaldham, Namphing. He will also lay the foundation stone for an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon in Gyalshing district.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Plant, which is expected to provide a significant boost to agro-processing and strengthen farmer livelihoods and value chains in the State. Prime Minister will also inaugurate indoor cricket facilities at Mining, Rangpo in Pakyong district to promote youth engagement and sports development.

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The visit of the Prime Minister marks an important milestone in the Golden Jubilee year of Sikkim's statehood and reflects the current Government's continued commitment to the rapid and sustainable development of the State and the Northeast region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)