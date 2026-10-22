'Not The Smartest Idea': Brett Lee Gets Rocked By Nasty Leg Kick From Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping In Viral Moment | Video

Brett Lee Gets Rocked By Nasty Leg Kick From Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping | brettlee_58/Instagram

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee found himself on the receiving end of a nasty leg kick from former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in a moment that brought the worlds of cricket and mixed martial arts together.

Lee, widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history, is known for generating serious pace with the ball. However, the former Australian speedster experienced a different kind of power when Bisping delivered a leg kick during their interaction.

Brett Lee Gets Rocked By Nasty Leg Kick From Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping

Bisping, who enjoyed a successful career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is renowned for his striking ability and toughness inside the Octagon. The British fighter won the UFC middleweight championship in 2016 after defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. He retired from professional MMA in 2018 and was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The incident involving Lee highlights the difference between the physical demands of international cricket and the striking techniques used in combat sports. While Lee made a career out of intimidating batters with his blistering pace, Bisping demonstrated the kind of power that made him a formidable opponent during his fighting days.

Although the moment brought together two sporting personalities from very different disciplines, it also offered a reminder that even elite athletes can find themselves in unfamiliar territory when they step outside their usual sporting environment.