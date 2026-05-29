'Not Teenager Anymore, Time To Grow Up': Magnus Carlsen's Cryptic Advice To D Gukesh On His 20th Birthday |

Indian chess sensation and reigning classical world champion D Gukesh is celebrating his 20th birthday on May 29 amid ongoing buzz surrounding the Norway Chess tournament. The young grandmaster has been trending online not only because of his recent performances at the tournament but also due to several viral moments from the event celebrations in Norway.

Multiple videos from the tournament venue have surfaced on social media showing fellow chess players and team members celebrating Gukesh’s birthday by singing him a birthday song. Fans have been widely sharing clips of the wholesome celebration as the Indian chess prodigy turned 20.

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Adding to the celebrations, the official Norway Chess handles also shared a special birthday video featuring messages from several top contenders participating in the tournament. While most players wished Gukesh success, happiness, and a great year ahead, it was Magnus Carlsen’s message that grabbed maximum attention online.

The Norwegian chess legend, who is considered one of Gukesh’s biggest rivals on the global stage, delivered a short yet cryptic message in the video. Magnus said, “Very happy birthday to Gukesh, you're not a teenager anymore, time to grow up.”

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The remark instantly sparked reactions across social media, with fans debating whether the comment was playful banter, subtle mind games, or genuine advice from the former world champion to the young Indian star.

The video has now gone viral among chess fans, with many users criticising Carlsen’s tone and expression, while others called it a classic Magnus-style psychological comment. Some fans also linked the remark to the growing rivalry between the two players, especially after their recent encounters at international tournaments.