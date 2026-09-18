'Not In The Best Place Right Now': Emotional Neeraj Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note Ahead Of Asian Games 2026

Neeraj Chopra with his Olympic Gold at Tokyo Olympics 2021 | Credits: Twitter

Neeraj Chopra has opened up about the emotional pain of missing the 2026 Asian Games, saying he is “not in the best place right now” as he recovers from an ankle ligament injury. Chopra, who won javelin gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and successfully defended his title in Hangzhou in 2023, was set to represent India at the upcoming Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

However, the injury has forced the star athlete to withdraw from the competition.

'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

He said the Asian Games have given him some of the most memorable moments of his career, making his absence from the 2026 edition particularly difficult. The Olympic champion also reflected on how important his support system has been during difficult periods. Chopra said he had to accept the difficult decision after considerable thought.

“The Asian Games has given me some of the most special moments of my career, and not being able to represent India at this edition is difficult. I have been dealing with an ankle ligament injury, and after a lot of consideration, I had to accept that I will not be able to compete,” he wrote.

'Injuries are part of sport'

Chopra highlighted the role of friends who do not necessarily talk about his injury or ask when he will return to competition.

“I have friends who know I'm not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don't ask me about my ankle. Instead, they talk about everyday things, laugh, reminisce about old times and make plans to meet again. This reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” Chopra added.

Chopra ended his note by sending his support to the Indian contingent heading to Nagoya.

“I will miss competing at the Asian Games this time. To the Indian contingent in Nagoya, I will miss walking alongside you. But I will be backing you,” he wrote.

“I have precious memories of the Games. I hope you make some too.”