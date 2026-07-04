Not A Joke! England Players Reportedly Allowed To Take 'Viagra' Ahead Of Mexico Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026

England/X

England's preparations for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico have taken an unexpected turn, with manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly allowing his players the option of using Viagra before the match. While the news has raised eyebrows across the football world, the medication has nothing to do with its commonly known purpose. Instead, it is being considered as a way to help England's players cope with the challenging high-altitude conditions in Mexico City.

The knockout encounter will take place at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which sits approximately 7,350 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level. At such an altitude, thinner air contains less oxygen, making it harder for players to maintain peak physical performance over 90 minutes.

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Viagra is not listed as a prohibited substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), meaning athletes are permitted to use it both in and out of competition. Medical experts, however, remain divided over how much of a performance benefit it actually provides at elevations like Mexico City's, and there is no confirmation that any England player will take the medication. It remains simply one of several options available to the team's medical staff.

England's challenge is made even tougher by their limited time to adapt to the conditions. The Three Lions have been training in Kansas City and are expected to arrive in Mexico only shortly before the match, leaving little opportunity for acclimatisation. Mexico, meanwhile, are well accustomed to playing at the Azteca and enjoy a formidable home record at the famous stadium, giving them a significant natural advantage in the last-16 showdown.

With a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on the line, England are exploring every legal method to maximise player performance. Whether Viagra is ultimately used or not, the discussion underlines the unique challenges posed by one of football's highest-profile venues, where adapting to the altitude could prove just as important as tactics and talent when the two nations battle for a place in the last eight.