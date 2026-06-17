Norwegian Fans Perform Famous 'Viking Row' On Escalator Ahead Of Iraq Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Norwegian supporters brought their trademark energy and creativity to the FIFA World Cup 2026 by transforming a Boston escalator into an unlikely stage for their famous Viking row celebration ahead of Norway’s Group I match against Iraq. The unique fan moment quickly caught the attention of onlookers and social media users alike.

The Viking row is one of the most iconic traditions associated with Norwegian football supporters. Fans crouch in rows while chanting in unison before rising together in a dramatic display of unity and passion. The ritual is usually performed inside stadiums or fan zones, but this time supporters adapted it to an escalator, creating a memorable pre-match spectacle.

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Videos circulating online showed fans enthusiastically carrying out the celebration while riding the escalator, drawing cheers and laughter from nearby spectators. Many stopped to film the scene as the supporters showcased the festive atmosphere that has accompanied Norway’s long-awaited return to the World Cup.

Boston has been filled with football fans from around the world during the tournament, and Norwegian supporters have made their presence felt with colorful displays, songs, and chants throughout the city. The escalator stunt added another chapter to their growing reputation as one of the tournament’s most entertaining fan groups.

The moment highlighted the joy and camaraderie that make the World Cup special. Whether inside a stadium, in a city square, or on an escalator, Norwegian fans continue to find creative ways to celebrate their team and share their unique football culture with the world.