Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh & Divya Begin With Armageddon Wins | file photo

Oslo: Norway Chess 2026 began with an action-packed first round in Oslo, featuring decisive games, tense endgames, and dramatic moments across both tournaments.

The headline result of the day came when Alireza Firouzja defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in classical chess. Carlsen appeared comfortable for much of the encounter, but in severe time trouble he made a decisive error that allowed Firouzja to seize the initiative. The French grandmaster converted accurately to score an important victory against the hometown favorite and immediately move into the tournament lead.

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Indian No. 2 Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and Wesley So produced a hard-fought classical draw in a balanced encounter.

Praggnanandhaa later prevailed in the Armageddon game, securing the extra points with an energetic attacking performance.

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju faced German No. 1 Vincent Keymer in a fascinating strategic battle. Keymer outplayed the World Champion in the endgame and appeared close to victory. However, Gukesh demonstrated exceptional defensive resilience and managed to hold the position, saving the game and forcing a draw. Gukesh later completed the comeback by winning the Armageddon game, securing the valuable extra points.

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Following the first round, Firouzja leads the standings after scoring the only classical win of the day.

Norway Chess Women Round 1

The Norway Chess Women tournament also opened with fighting chess and an early upset.

Bibisara Assaubayeva scored an impressive classical victory against Indian No. 1 Humpy Koneru. Assaubayeva handled the complications confidently and capitalized on her opportunities in the middlegame before converting her advantage with precision. The result gives the Kazakh star an excellent start to the tournament.

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Anna Muzychuk and Zhu Jiner ended their classical game in a draw after a closely contested battle. Zhu Jiner later triumphed in Armageddon to secure the additional points.

In the remaining matchup, reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and Divya Deshmukh also ended in a draw after a tense battle in which Ju Wenjun was pressing for a win. Divya delivered a strong performance in the Armageddon decider, winning the Armageddon tiebreak game.

After round one, Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women following the only classical victory of the day.