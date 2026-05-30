Norway Chess 2026: Grandmasters Swap Chessboards For Sailing Challenge In Oslofjord; Gukesh Marks Birthday Amid Festive Rest Day Celebrations | Video | Norway Chess

Oslo: The rest day at Norway Chess 2026 offered a refreshing pause from intense over-the-board battles as the world’s top grandmasters traded calculation for coordination in a sailing competition across the Oslofjord on Friday afternoon.

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In a special edition of the traditional Norway Chess Games, players were split into two teams for a friendly sailing race, with reigning world champion Gukesh D celebrating his 20th birthday amidst the festivities.

Fellow participants, including Divya Deshmukh, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen, Vincent Keymer, Wesley So, Koneru Humpy, Anna Muzychuk, Bibisara Assaubayeva and Zhu Jiner, joined in the rest day outing that blended sport, teamwork, and Norway’s signature coastal landscapes.

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The Norway Chess Games have become an annual tradition of the tournament’s identity, which offer players a chance to step away from deep preparation and engage in unconventional activities ranging from cook-offs and farm challenges such as tractor driving and cow milking, to archery, fencing, and last year’s themed adventure, “Chess Cowboy Challenge.”

This year’s edition carries added significance as Norway Chess is being hosted in Oslo for the first time in 13 years since its long stint in Stavanger.

Javokhir Sindarov, who will challenge Gukesh for the World Championship title, was also part of the rest day activities, reflecting the camaraderie within the group of players.

Adding to the day’s off-board engagements, Indian Grandmasters and members of Norway Chess also met the Ambassador of India to Norway in Oslo, who hosted players and officials for an evening interaction, further strengthening cultural and sporting ties between India and Norway.