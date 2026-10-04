Northern Railway Sportspersons Shine At Asian Games 2026, Win 11 Medals For The Nation

Northern Railway |

Northern Railway has once again demonstrated its significant contribution to Indian sports as 14 sportspersons of Northern Railway represented India at the Asian Games 2026 and brought laurels to the nation through their outstanding performances.

The Northern Railway sportspersons made a remarkable contribution, winning 11 medals, including 10 Gold and 1 Bronze, while three other sportspersons represented the country in their respective sporting disciplines.

Among the medal winners, Aman clinched the Gold Medal in Wrestling (57 Kg Freestyle). In Kabaddi, Pooja and Ashu Malik represented the Indian Women’s and Men’s teams, respectively, and secured Gold Medals.

Northern Railway also made a significant contribution to Indian Hockey. Yashdeep Siwach was part of the Indian Men’s Hockey team that won the Gold Medal, while Neha, Ishika, Shilpi Dabas and Sakshi Rana represented the Indian Women’s Hockey team and secured Gold Medals.

In Boxing, Priya won the Bronze Medal in the 60 Kg category, adding another medal to India’s tally.

In Women’s Cricket, Northern Railway sportspersons Renuka Thakur and Pratika Rawal represented India and were part of the team that won the Gold Medal.

Northern Railway was also represented in Cycling by Jemsh Keithellakram and Vishavjeet Singh, while Anish represented India in Shooting.

Contribution of Northern Railway Sportspersons

S. No.

Sportsperson

Discipline

Achievement

1

Aman

Wrestling – 57 Kg Freestyle

Gold Medal

2

Pooja

Kabaddi – Women

Gold Medal

3

Ashu Malik

Kabaddi – Men

Gold Medal

4

Yashdeep Siwach

Hockey – Men

Gold Medal

5

Neha

Hockey – Women

Gold Medal

6

Ishika

Hockey – Women

Gold Medal

7

Shilpi Dabas

Hockey – Women

Gold Medal

8

Sakshi Rana

Hockey – Women

Gold Medal

9

Priya

Boxing – 60 Kg

Bronze Medal

10

Renuka Thakur

Cricket – Women

Gold Medal

11

Pratika Rawal

Cricket – Women

Gold Medal

12

Jemsh Keithellakram

Cycling

Participation

13

Vishavjeet Singh

Cycling

Participation

14

Anish

Shooting

Participation

A Matter of Pride for Northern Railway

The achievement is a matter of great pride for Northern Railway and the Northern Railway Sports Association (NRSA). The outstanding performances of these sportspersons highlight the commitment of Northern Railway towards the promotion and development of sports and nurturing sporting talent.

The achievements of these sportspersons will serve as an inspiration to young railway athletes and aspiring sportspersons across the organisation.

The General Manager, Northern Railway; President/NRSA & PCSTE/NR and Hony. General Secretary/NRSA & CSTE/P/East congratulated all the sportspersons, coaches, support staff and officials for their outstanding contribution to Indian sports and for bringing glory and honour to the nation and Northern Railway.