NorthEast United FC Owner John Abraham Predicts Major Shift In Indian Football As ISL Clubs Take Control |

Mumbai: NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham believes Indian football is set for a “huge paradigm shift” with Indian Super League (ISL) clubs taking a greater role in running the country’s top-tier competition from the upcoming season.

The 2026-27 ISL, beginning Oct 10, will return to its traditional home-and-away format, featuring 163 matches across eight months. Last season was played in a truncated single-leg format after administrative and commercial uncertainty delayed the competition.

Abraham said the club-led structure could mark a turning point for Indian football.

“Football will be the new cricket in India from this year because the club owners have taken over the league. You will see a huge paradigm shift in Indian football from this season, and as one of the owners, I’m hoping to see that change,” Abraham said at the unveiling of NorthEast United’s new official jersey.

“All the owners in the Indian Super League want football to do better in the country. We’re all very cohesive as we want to make this work. So, we’re hoping for the best,” he added.

On July 8, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ISL clubs reached an agreement allowing the clubs to run the country’s top-tier competition for at least two years.

The AIFF handed the ISL’s commercial rights to the clubs for four years, with an option for them to exit unilaterally after two years. The federation will retain administrative and regulatory functions.

Abraham also highlighted the challenges of running NorthEast United as a single owner while competing against teams backed by large corporations.

“As a single owner competing with multi-billion-dollar corporations, we’re punching above our weight. We’re really proud of ourselves and our region,” he said.

“We’ve got the Northeast into the main fold with partners like Reebok, along with other public and private sector entities supporting us. That speaks about the confidence in the league and in the sport.”

NorthEast United have won consecutive Durand Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, and Abraham believes the club can now challenge for its elusive ISL crown.

“We’re looking forward to the ISL starting next month, and we are going to fight for the title,” he said.

Abraham said the club’s significance extends beyond results on the football field, describing it as a unifying force for the region.

“Today, NorthEast United FC is not just a football team. We’re a movement. The Northeast has seen a lot of civil tension, but the only exception to every rule has been our football club, which has been a binding factor,” he said.

Thirteen teams are set to compete this season, with the play-offs also returning. The top six will contest the ISL Cup, while the team finishing first in the league stage will be crowned Shield Winners.