Nora Fatehi Adds Celebrity Glamour At FIFA World Cup 2026; 'Siir Siir' Singer Proudly Waves Morocco's Flag | Video

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actor and global performer Nora Fatehi attended her first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 match in USA, where she was seen cheering for Morocco during their opening game of the 2026 tournament. Her presence at the stadium quickly drew attention, adding a celebrity spotlight to an already high-profile football clash.

Nora, who has been part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 entertainment lineup, appeared visibly excited as she supported the Moroccan side from the stands. Dressed in a stylish match-day outfit, she was seen engaging with fans and soaking in the atmosphere of the packed stadium during the group-stage fixture.

Her appearance comes shortly after her performance at the World Cup opening ceremony, where she featured alongside international artists and received widespread praise for her high-energy stage act. The event marked another milestone in her growing global profile as a performer representing multicultural influences on the world stage.

Fans on social media highlighted her presence at the match, noting her visible support for Morocco, a country she has often expressed cultural connection with due to her heritage. Her stadium appearance added to the tournament’s celebrity appeal, which has already featured multiple global entertainment figures across host nations.

With the World Cup 2026 continuing across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Nora Fatehi’s involvement in both the opening ceremony and live match attendance underscores the blending of entertainment and sport at FIFA’s biggest tournament yet.