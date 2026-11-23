NODWIN Gaming Arena Brings Chess To Hyderabad Comic Con; Players To Compete For ₹10 Lakh Prize Pool | File Pic

National, 23 November 2026: NODWIN Gaming Arena is set to host chess tournaments across Rapid, Blitz and Freestyle formats at Hyderabad Comic Con, with players competing for a share of the ₹10 lakh prize pool. With chess increasingly becoming part of the global esports landscape, including its presence at the Esports World Cup, the initiative further strengthens its integration into India's gaming and esports ecosystem.

Chess competitions will run from December 7 to 10, offering players an opportunity to compete across different formats of the game. The tournament will be among the key attractions at the arena, which will also feature KO Fight Nights with competitions in Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, BGMI Solo and Squad competitions, and a BYOD LAN experience.

“Hyderabad Comic Con gives us a great opportunity to bring the fandom together, and we've gone all out with what we're planning for the gaming side of things with the NODWIN Gaming Arena. Across seven days, visitors can expect everything from high-stakes fighting game tournaments and BGMI competitions to chess, PC and console gaming. With ₹30+ lakh in prize money up for grabs, there is plenty at stake for those looking to compete. At the same time, we want the arena to be a place where anyone who enjoys gaming can walk in, pick up a controller, discover something new and have a good time. We've kept general entry free because we want more people to experience it. We're excited to see what Hyderabad makes of it,” said Gautam Virk, Co-founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming.

Designed to welcome competitive players and casual enthusiasts alike, the NODWIN Gaming Arena will feature multiple competitions and interactive experiences throughout the week. General entry to the arena will be free, with visitors required to book their tickets in advance, giving gamers across Hyderabad an opportunity to experience a diverse range of gaming formats and witness players compete for their share of the prize pool.

Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, “Hyderabad Comic Con is going to be huge this year, and a gaming experience is a big part of what makes the celebration complete. Gaming and pop culture have always gone hand in hand, and we're excited to bring that energy to the arena. Whether you love chess, a BGMI player, a fighting game fan or someone who simply enjoys gaming, there's something here for everyone. We're looking forward to welcoming fans from across Hyderabad for what promises to be one of the city's best weekends of the year,”

A major attraction will be KO Fight Nights, running across all seven days, with competitions in Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With a prize pool of ₹7.55 lakh, the tournament lineup will feature both singles and team formats, alongside daily winner competitions, giving fighting game enthusiasts multiple opportunities to compete and showcase their skills.

Running from December 11 to 13, the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) LAN will allow competitors to participate using their own PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and consoles. Spanning three gaming platforms, the event will feature popular titles across multiple games with a ₹5 lakh prize pool. Entry into the BYOD LAN will require a separate ticket costing ₹3,000.

The arena will also host PAN Fest, featuring BGMI Solo and Squad competitions open to all participants across all seven days. With a dedicated prize pool of ₹7 lakh, PAN Fest will offer ₹20,000 in daily prize money for the Solo competition and ₹80,000 for the Squad competition, adding another major competitive attraction for India's mobile gaming community.

Visitors looking to explore gaming beyond competitive esports can head to the Retro and Tabletop zones, which will run throughout the event. Together, these experiences will feature a prize pool of ₹50,000, bringing classic gaming formats and tabletop entertainment into the arena's larger celebration of gaming culture.

The NODWIN Gaming Arena at Hyderabad Comic Con will run from December 7 to 13, 2026, at Bharat Future City. General entry is free, with advance ticket booking required. The BYOD LAN experience will require a separate paid ticket of ₹3,000.