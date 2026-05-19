No Retirement Yet! MS Dhoni Walks Out At Chepauk After CSK Vs SRH Clash, Hints At Possible IPL 2027 Return | VIDEO

Mahendra Singh Dhoni | X

Chennai, May 18: The Chennai Super Kings fans and the entire cricket fraternity was closely observing the developments at Chepauk amifd the speculations of Mahendra Singh Dhoni likely to announce his IPL retirement. However, MS Dhoni once again left fans emotional at Chepauk on Monday night as the biggest talking point was that the CSK legend did not announce his retirement despite massive speculation surrounding his future.

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After Chennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni walked onto the field with the rest of the CSK squad as fans loudly chanted his name inside the packed MA Chidambaram Stadium. Many supporters believed a major retirement announcement was coming, especially because this was CSK's final home game of the IPL 2026 season.

However, no official retirement announcement was made by Dhoni after the match, immediately leading to fresh speculation that the former CSK captain could return for IPL 2027.

Dhoni did not play the match against SRH due to an injury, but his appearance at the stadium remained the biggest highlight of the evening. Earlier in the night, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and childhood friend Chittu were also spotted in the stands, adding to rumours around a possible farewell appearance at Chepauk.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had earlier said that if Dhoni does not end his IPL journey this season, it could mean he plans to return again next year to fulfil his promise of playing his final T20 match in Chennai.

For now, Dhoni's IPL future remains officially undecided, but one thing is certain that the Chepauk crowd is still hoping to see their beloved "Thala" return in yellow once again in IPL 2027.