'No more minnows': Netizens react after Namibia register spectacular upset over Asian champs SL in T20 World Cup

The great history of spectacular upsets in T20 cricket had another chapter added as Namibia secured a 55-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at Kardinia Park, Geelong, on Sunday.

After big-hitting fireworks from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31 not out) in the last five overs helped Namibia post a competitive 163/7 in 20 overs, the bowlers produced a superb collective show to bowl out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs for a historic win over a major cricketing nation.

Cricket fans took to social media to share their reaction.

Remember Namibia has pulled it off from here. What a day for Namibian cricket, they trashed the Asia Cup champions by 55 runs & we have seen the 1st upset of this World Cup already. A team who recently defeated IND & PAK, lost to Namibia, sounds awkward. #SLvNAM #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/YWPNbamTrN — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 16, 2022

What a start for Namibia. SL can do much better than that.#SLvNAM — पाण्ड्या ज्वाइँ (@Shrijang) October 16, 2022