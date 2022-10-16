e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'No more minnows': Netizens react after Namibia register spectacular upset over Asian champs SL in T20 World Cup

'No more minnows': Netizens react after Namibia register spectacular upset over Asian champs SL in T20 World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The great history of spectacular upsets in T20 cricket had another chapter added as Namibia secured a 55-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at Kardinia Park, Geelong, on Sunday.

After big-hitting fireworks from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31 not out) in the last five overs helped Namibia post a competitive 163/7 in 20 overs, the bowlers produced a superb collective show to bowl out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs for a historic win over a major cricketing nation.

Cricket fans took to social media to share their reaction.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Nam...yaad rakhna': Sachin Tendulkar hails minnows Namibia after upset win over SL in T20 World Cup...

'Nam...yaad rakhna': Sachin Tendulkar hails minnows Namibia after upset win over SL in T20 World Cup...

'No more minnows': Netizens react after Namibia register spectacular upset over Asian champs SL in...

'No more minnows': Netizens react after Namibia register spectacular upset over Asian champs SL in...

T20 World Cup: Namibia shock Asian champions Sri Lanka, register 55-run win in Qualifiers

T20 World Cup: Namibia shock Asian champions Sri Lanka, register 55-run win in Qualifiers

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the showpiece event teams, India squad, format,...

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the showpiece event teams, India squad, format,...

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India schedule, squad, match timings

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India schedule, squad, match timings