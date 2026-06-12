'No Matter What The Altitude...': Sachin Tendulkar Plays Impromptu Cricket Mid-Air With Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok | Video

Sachin Tendulkar/X

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a light-hearted moment with fans after being seen playing an impromptu game of cricket with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok while travelling through airways. The playful clip quickly drew attention on social media for its relaxed and joyful vibe.

Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, appeared to enjoy the informal exchange mid-journey, turning an ordinary travel moment into a memorable family interaction. The short video or post captured him engaging in a fun batting-style gesture, with both Sara and Saaniya joining in the moment.

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Sharing the experience on X, Tendulkar posted, “No matter what the altitude, the attitude shouldn’t change,” reflecting his trademark positivity and love for the game regardless of setting or circumstance.

The post quickly resonated with fans, who praised the cricketing icon for maintaining his playful spirit and grounded personality even after retirement from international cricket.

Moments like these continue to reinforce Tendulkar’s enduring popularity, as he remains closely connected to the sport and his fans through such candid glimpses into his personal life.