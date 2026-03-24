No Match-Day Practice? BCCI Leaves IPL Teams Scrambling With New Strict Tournament Guidelines Ahead Of 2026 Season

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a key change to its Indian Premier League guidelines, banning practice sessions on match days. The rule, set to be implemented from the upcoming season, is designed to preserve pitch conditions and ensure a more structured match-day environment across venues.

Under the updated regulations, teams will not be allowed to train or conduct fitness drills on the main square on the day of a match. This marks a shift from previous seasons, where light training sessions were sometimes permitted. The decision emphasizes maintaining the quality of playing surfaces and minimizing unnecessary wear before games.

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The BCCI has also standardized practice arrangements for non-match days. Each team will be allocated two nets in designated practice areas along with a side wicket on the main square for range-hitting. Even if practice facilities remain unused, teams are not allowed to access wickets assigned to their opponents, ensuring fairness and equal usage.

Additional guidelines to be followed

Alongside on-field restrictions, several operational guidelines have been tightened. Only accredited staff will be allowed in dressing rooms and practice zones, with a cap on the number of support personnel traveling with each team. Family members of players will have restricted access and must use separate arrangements, reflecting a more controlled tournament environment.

Additional match-day protocols include stricter rules around player conduct, movement near advertising boards, and post-match presentation attire. Teams are also required to use official transport for practice sessions, reinforcing logistical discipline throughout the competition.

Overall, these changes highlight the BCCI’s effort to bring greater consistency, professionalism, and efficiency to the IPL. By limiting match-day activity and refining operational standards, the board aims to enhance both the quality of cricket and the overall management of the tournament.