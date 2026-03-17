'No Difference Between Israel & Pakistan': Afghanistan Cricketers Rashid Khan, Rahmnullah Gurbaz Strongly Condemn Kabul Airstrikes

Several Afghan cricketers, like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and others have have voiced their concerns, grieving the loss of life. | X/Rashid Khan

Afghanistan have been hit with a major airstrike from the Pakistani army late on Monday night. Hundreds of people were reportedly killed or injured after an airstrike struck a major drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, with the Taliban government blaming Pakistan for the attack. Taliban officials claimed the death toll has reached around 400, with another 250 people injured, making it one of the deadliest incidents reported in the country in recent years.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the Afghanistan citizens during the holy month of Ramadan. Several Afghan cricketers have voiced their concerns, grieving the loss of life.

T20I captain Rashid Khan, who plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, wrote that he was deeply saddened by what he termed was a war crime. He called for the United Nations to investigate the atrocities and hold the perpetrators to account.

"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account," he wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq was more direct in his messaging, likening the Pakistani regime to Israel.

"Hard to find any difference between Israel and Pakistani regime period" he wrote in a Facebook post.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had initially signed up to play the PSL and then withdrew from the tournament, emotionally called for international law to intervene.

"A hospital bombed in Afghanistan during Ramadan by Pakistan. Where is international law now? Where is humanity now? How many innocent lives must be lost before the world speaks?" he wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)