Niharika Singhania Shines At Brussels Stephex Masters, Finishes Sixth In 1.45m CSI2 Grand Prix | File photo

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: In a sport where male athletes historically dominate, 19-year-old Indian equestrian Niharika Singhania is proving that vision and skill transcend traditional boundaries. Cementing her status as one of India's most extraordinary sportswomen, Niharika - who added two major International accolades to her record last year - delivered a stellar performance at the prestigious Brussels Stephex Masters in Belgium on 29 August 2026. Competing against a strong international field, the 19-year-old produced an impressive clear first round over the demanding 1.45m course with her Asian Games partner First To Cash Out to earn a place in the jump-off. Completing the jump-off in 43.65 seconds with eight faults to take a sixth-place finish.

Niharika’s exceptional consistency earned her a coveted selection for this year’s Asian Games team - a landmark milestone for the young athlete - before her competitive show-jumping category was unfortunately dropped prior to the Games. Undeterred by the administrative decision, Niharika continues to let her performances speak. She is the youngest and only woman in India’s four-member show jumping team and that makes her journey more about the visibility of women in sport where access to horses, international competition and sustained training is demanding. Niharika has spoken openly about wanting to inspire younger girls to take up the sport and compete at highest level.

Speaking on her performance Niharika Singhania said “Honestly, I think it’s something I can be really proud of my team and myself for. To have this kind of result in a 2* Grand Prix, and especially in Brussels, which is such a prestigious venue, is a dream. Cash is just such an incredible horse, and I’m so grateful to have him as my partner. More than anything, it’s just an extremely satisfying feeling for me to be able to put the Indian flag up there in the rankings in such a European-dominated field at this level.”

Yashaan Khambatta, Coach of Niharika Singhania said “Niharika’s stellar performance and finish in the 1.45m CSI** Grand Prix at Brussels Stephex Masters is a very significant result for a 19-year-old Indian rider. The clear first round demonstrates both her ability and her growing confidence with First To Cash Out. What is particularly encouraging is how quickly she has developed this partnership and adapted to the demands of international competition. Stephex Masters has reinforced our belief in her potential. Our focus now is on building consistency, gaining more international experience & Victory for the tricolour.”

Niharika’s stellar performance is not merely a result on a scoreboard. It is evidence of the potential of India’s young equestrian talent and a reminder of why promising athletes must be given every opportunity to compete, develop and represent the country at the highest level.

About Niharika Singhania:

Niharika Singhania is a 19-year-old Indian international show-jumping athlete who is emerging as one of the country’s promising young equestrian talents. She began riding at the age of 12 and has progressively built her experience through competitive show jumping in India and Europe. Niharika has represented India on the international equestrian circuit and has competed at progressively higher levels, gaining valuable experience against strong international fields. Her recent performance at the Brussels Stephex Masters, where she finished sixth in the 1.45m CSI2 Grand Prix* with First To Cash Out after a clear first round, marks an important milestone in her international journey. Passionate about the growth of equestrian sport in India, Niharika hopes to inspire more young Indians, particularly girls, to take up riding and pursue the sport at an international level. Her ambition is to continue competing at the highest levels, represent India with distinction and contribute to building a stronger future for Indian equestrian sport.