Nico Williams Picks Fan's Phone, Poses With Lamine Yamal & Rodri During Spain's FIFA World Cup Celebration | Video

ceciarmy/X

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations produced yet another unforgettable viral moment after a fan threw a mobile phone onto the Spanish national team's open-top bus during the victory parade. Instead of ignoring the unexpected object, winger Nico Williams picked up the phone and created a memory the fan is unlikely to forget.

As thousands of supporters lined the streets to celebrate Spain's World Cup triumph, the fan's phone landed safely inside the team bus. Nico Williams noticed it, grabbed the device, and instantly turned it into an impromptu selfie session. Standing alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and midfield star Rodri, Williams posed for a cheerful video and photos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The spontaneous gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the trio for embracing the celebratory atmosphere. Lamine Yamal flashed a wide smile while Rodri joined in the fun, making the clip one of the standout moments from Spain's title parade. The unique interaction offered supporters an up-close glimpse of the World Cup-winning squad during their historic celebrations.

Spain's players have been at the center of several heartwarming fan moments since lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy. From signing autographs and taking selfies to acknowledging supporters throughout the parade, the squad has continued to celebrate the triumph alongside the fans who packed the streets in massive numbers.

The viral phone video has become another symbol of Spain's unforgettable World Cup celebrations. Thanks to Nico Williams' quick thinking, one lucky supporter ended up with a once-in-a-lifetime video featuring Williams, Lamine Yamal, and Rodri, capturing the joy of Spain's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 victory from the heart of the champions' bus.