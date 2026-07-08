'...Nice To Play 90 Minutes Like Messi': Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Remark On Lionel Messi Steals Show After Wimbledon 2026 Match | Video

Novak Djokovic/Lionel Messi/Instagram

Novak Djokovic once again proved why he remains one of tennis' greatest competitors, producing a remarkable comeback to book his place in the Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals before delivering a light-hearted tribute to football icon Lionel Messi. After surviving a grueling five-hour, 15-minute quarter-final battle, the Serbian joked that he would much rather spend "90 minutes like Lionel Messi" than endure another marathon on Centre Court.

The 39-year-old overcame Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in what became the longest Wimbledon men's quarter-final in history. Djokovic prevailed 7-6(10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) after an exhausting contest that tested both players physically and mentally. The victory marked one of the most dramatic escapes of his Wimbledon career and kept alive his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

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Speaking after the match, Djokovic was in a humorous mood despite the physical toll. Referring to Argentine football legend Messi, he quipped that it would be far nicer to play a standard 90-minute football match than spend over five hours battling on a tennis court. The witty comparison drew laughter from the audience and quickly went viral among fans of both tennis and football.

However, Djokovic admitted that the marathon encounter had left him with little time to recover before his next challenge. The Serbian acknowledged the demanding nature of the contest and expressed concern about his fitness heading into the semi-finals, where he is set to face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who advanced in straight sets, will enter the blockbuster clash with a significant freshness advantage.

With another memorable performance, Djokovic once again showcased the resilience and fighting spirit that have defined his illustrious career. Whether or not he lifts the Wimbledon trophy this year, his record-breaking quarter-final victory and his amusing Messi reference ensured he remained one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.