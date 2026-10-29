Neymar Handed Two-Match Ban For Covering Mouth During Santos vs Bahia Clash, Violating Vinícius Júnior Protocol In Brazilian League | Watch | X

Brazil: Neymar was suspended for two matches on Wednesday for covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during a Brazilian league game.

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Brazil's sports tribunal handed down the suspension for the incident involving the Brazil forward in a Santos game against Bahia last weekend.

The tribunal said Neymar's actions violated a protocol that was named after Vinícius Júnior, who earlier this year accused an opponent of racially abusing him while the opponent covered his mouth with his jersey during a Champions League match.

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Neymar will be out for three matches, the first for an accumulation of yellow cards and the other two for covering his mouth.

Neymar will serve his suspension for accumulated yellow cards against Palmeiras in the Brazilian league on Wednesday. He is not expected to be back in action until late November.

Neymar and Santos can appeal the suspension for covering his mouth.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)