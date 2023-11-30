 Neymar And His Partner Bruna Biancardi Split A Month After Welcoming Their 1st Child
Spanish footballer Neymar and his partner have split a month after welcoming their 1st child.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Neymar and Bruna Biancardi. | (Credits: Instagram)

A month after Spanish footballer Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi welcomed their first child, things have fallen apart for the couple as they have parted ways. Biancardi took to social media and announced the big news and quashed rumours of her being in a relationship.

However, several reports of the star footballer cheating on Bruna have been doing rounds. Reports have also suggested that the 31-year-old asked Brazilian Onlyfans star Aline Farias for private photos, with the latter reportedly leaking the screenshots of their chats.

Meanwhile, Biancardi wrote on social media:

"This is a private matter, but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie's parents, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way they will stop relating to the frequent news. Thank you."

Neyamr apologized to Bruna Biancardi for his previous behaviour in June:

However, this is not the first time that Neymar has been associated with rumours of cheating. Back in June, he was alleged with cheating with renowned influencer Fernanda Campos, an incident leading him to pen a public apology to Biancardi. In his apology note, Neymar highlighted the importance of owning up to his mistakes and stressed the need for her in his life.

"I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in our lives I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends."

"All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity. Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

In August, Neymar also signed a million-dollar deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

article-image

