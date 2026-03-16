Newlywed Arjun Tendulkar Spotted With Wife Saaniya Chandhok At Airport Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season; Video

rushiii_12/X

Indian cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and his newlywed wife Saaniya Chandhok were recently spotted together at an airport, drawing attention from fans and paparazzi. The couple, who recently tied the knot, appeared relaxed and cheerful as they made their way through the terminal.

Photos and videos of the duo quickly circulated on social media, with fans congratulating them and wishing them well for this new phase of their lives. Arjun, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, kept his look casual for the outing, while Saaniya opted for a stylish yet comfortable travel outfit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The sighting comes at an exciting time for Arjun Tendulkar’s cricketing career. The young all-rounder is set to represent Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in 2026. The franchise is expected to provide him with fresh opportunities to showcase his abilities as a left-arm pacer and useful lower-order batter.

Arjun has previously been part of the IPL setup and continues to work on developing his game at the highest level. Joining Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the new season could mark an important step in his professional journey as he looks to make a bigger impact in the tournament.

With his personal life entering a new chapter and a promising IPL season ahead, Arjun Tendulkar will be hoping to balance both happiness off the field and strong performances on it. Fans will now be eager to see how he performs for Lucknow Super Giants when the IPL 2026 season gets underway.

Ashish Nehra Nearly Slips While Posing For Paps At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

A light-hearted moment involving former India pacer Ashish Nehra caught the attention of paparazzi as he arrived with his wife to attend the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5.

As Nehra walked toward the venue with his wife, photographers gathered to capture the couple. The former cricketer paused to pose for the paparazzi, smiling and adjusting his stance for pictures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, in a brief unexpected moment, Nehra appeared to lose his footing and nearly slipped while preparing to pose. The incident happened within seconds, but he quickly regained his balance, preventing a fall. The minor slip drew laughter from those around, including photographers and guests present at the entrance.

Despite the awkward moment, Nehra handled the situation with a smile and continued posing for pictures alongside his wife before heading inside the venue. The couple looked elegant as they joined a long list of high-profile guests attending the grand celebration.

Videos of Nehra’s near-slip moment quickly surfaced on social media, with fans appreciating the former fast bowler’s relaxed reaction and sense of humour as he laughed it off and carried on with the evening’s celebrations.