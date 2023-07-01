New Zealand's Off-Spinner Eden Carson, Bowls 11 Overs Due to Counting Mishap In Thrilling ODI against Sri Lanka

New Zealand off-spinner Eden Carson had an eventful performance against Sri Lanka. In a surprising oversight by the on-field umpires, Carson bowled 11 overs instead of the allowed 10 in the ICC Women's Championship match held on June 30.

Going against the rules

During her impressive spell, Carson had already taken two wickets, including that of opener Harshitha Samarawickrama. By the end of the 45th over of Sri Lanka's chase, she had completed her quota of 10 overs, with figures of 2-40. However, despite the availability of additional overs from the rest of the bowling attack, Carson continued to bowl from the same end after the completion of the next over. In her extra over, she delivered five dot balls and conceded a single, resulting in her final figures for the match being 2-41-1-11.

The outcome of the match had already been determined before Carson's additional over, as Sri Lanka required 119 runs from the remaining four overs with only one wicket in hand. However, according to rule 13.9.1 of the ICC's Women's ODI playing conditions, no bowler is allowed to bowl more than 10 overs in an innings.

Match riddled with controversy

In the 49th over, Sri Lanka's batting lineup crumbled, resulting in their dismissal for a total of 213 runs, leading to a significant 116-run defeat. This loss now leaves the three-match series tied, following Sri Lanka's impressive nine-wicket victory in the first match. The final match, which will determine the series winner, is scheduled to take place in Galle on Monday, July 3.

Moreover, there were reports of controversy during the game. Sri Lanka was granted five penalty runs while New Zealand was batting due to their players running on the pitch. Prior to this incident, the umpire had already cautioned the players about this rule violation.

One such instance occurred when Brook Halliday ran down the center of the pitch while taking a single off Sugandika Kumari. Later in the match, five additional penalty runs were awarded when Lea Tahuhu ran on the wicket while bowling, repeating the same offense.

While unconfirmed, it is believed that five of these penalty runs were later revoked after the match. If the penalty runs had remained valid, New Zealand's winning margin would have been reduced to 111 runs, rather than the officially recorded 116-run victory.

The playing conditions address the awarding of penalty runs in such circumstances, as specified under rule 41.14.3. According to this rule, if there is any intentional or avoidable damage to the pitch caused by a batter during an innings, the umpire witnessing the infraction must inform the other umpire when the ball is no longer in play.