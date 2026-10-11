New Zealand Unveils Special ODI Jersey With Lotus, Mandala & Māori Art For India Series To Mark 100 Years Of Sporting Ties | X

Wellington, Oct 11: New Zealand will wear a special limited-edition jersey featuring lotus flowers and mandala art during next month's ODI series against India, marking 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries.

The 'Kotahitanga' ODI shirt represents two cultures bound together by their love for cricket with a design that celebrates the shared history and respect between New Zealand and India.

Artists Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha have collaborated on the shirt design, New Zealand Cricket said.

Indian motifs inspire jersey design

Narandas and Pancha have used three Indian motifs as the unifying elements: the lotus — India's national flower, a repeating ogee pattern drawn from Indian architecture, and the mandala to provide a symmetrical framework aligning naturally with Māori design systems.

While Thomason weaved traditional Māori abstract painted scroll designs and motifs — kowhaiwhai — over a background of haehae lines to connect the living with those who have passed, honour the people who built the bond between the nations, and celebrate what it means to players, fans and those behind the scenes.

NZC celebrates cultural connection

NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said, "We’re absolutely wrapped with the design. The artists have created a beautiful balance between a distinct Māori design and a distinct Indian design that speaks to the bond between our nations.

"Sport underpins the unity between New Zealand and India and we hope this shirt will be a collector’s item treasured by New Zealand and Indian cricket fans for years to come.”

Designer reflects on meaningful collaboration

Narandas, whose family hails from India, said it was a meaningful project to work on.

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"This shirt feels like a journey of our life here. Hope that everyone can feel the energy that’s been put into this project and they can wear the shirt with pride," Narandas said.

India tour begins October 22

The India tour of New Zealand gets underway with the five-match T20I series on October 22, which will be followed by five ODIs beginning November 4.

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