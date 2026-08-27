New Zealand All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra Reveals Love For Manchester City, Names Chris Woakes As Football Talent | X - BLACKCAPS

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has opened up about his passion for football, revealing that he supports Manchester City in the Premier League.

Speaking to JioStar, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra opened up about the team he supports in the Premier League:

"I'm a Manchester City guy. I've followed them for a while. I like the way they play and the style of football they bring. Watching them is always exciting, and I enjoy seeing how they control games."

On his experience of watching matches live from stadiums:

"I've had two incredible football experiences. One of them made me a Manchester City fan. They hosted me at the Etihad (Stadium) for the first Premier League game of last season against Tottenham. We didn't win, but it was still a great day. More recently, I went to the Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal in Dallas. That was one of the best days of my life. It might have been Ronaldo's last international game, which was a bit sad, but it was special to be there."

On the cricketer who's really good at playing Football:

"I'd say Chris Woakes. He would make a very solid centre-back. He's good on the ball, comfortable under pressure, and reads the game well. I think he has the skills to play that role."

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Premier League Season 2026-27, August 29, 12:30 AM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports.