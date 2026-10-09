New Team, Same Iconic Ritual! LeBron James Performs First Chalk Toss In Philadelphia 76ers Jersey During Preseason Match | Video

LeBron James Performs First Chalk Toss In Philadelphia 76ers Jersey | NBA/X

LeBron James brought back one of basketball’s most recognisable pregame rituals in a new jersey as the NBA superstar made his preseason debut for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, October 8. The 41-year-old performed his trademark chalk toss for the first time in a Sixers uniform, marking another milestone in his remarkable NBA career.

The chalk toss has been a signature part of James’ pregame routine for years, with the four-time NBA champion often throwing powder into the air before taking the court. However, seeing the ritual in Philadelphia’s blue uniform offered fans a glimpse of a new chapter for the league’s all-time leading scorer following his offseason move from the Los Angeles Lakers.

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LeBron James Performs First Chalk Toss In Philadelphia 76ers Jersey

James joined the 76ers ahead of the 2026-27 season after signing a reported two-year, $8 million contract. His decision to move to Philadelphia came after he considered retirement, but the veteran made it clear that his desire to compete for another NBA championship remained strong.

The preseason clash against Brooklyn also marked the first time Philadelphia’s star-studded starting lineup of James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe played together. The Sixers are hoping the combination of experience, scoring ability and playmaking can help them challenge for the championship this season.

While preseason games do not determine a team’s fortunes, James’ first chalk toss in a Sixers jersey was a symbolic moment for the franchise and its supporters. With Philadelphia assembling an ambitious roster around James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey, expectations are high as the team prepares for the regular season. For James, the familiar ritual remained unchanged even as the colours around him changed.