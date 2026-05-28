'New 6 Machine': Chris Gayle Pens Heartfelt Note As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks His IPL Six-Hitting Record During RR vs SRH Eliminator Match

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Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to take the cricketing world by storm, and now even the legendary Chris Gayle has acknowledged the youngster’s explosive rise after his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign.

The Rajasthan Royals batter shattered Gayle’s long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season during the Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 15-year-old produced a breathtaking knock of 97 runs off just 29 balls, smashing 12 sixes and helping Rajasthan seal a dominant 47-run victory to book a place in Qualifier 2.

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Following the historic feat, Gayle took to social media to praise the young batter and even hinted at a symbolic passing of the torch. The “Universe Boss” called Sooryavanshi a “new six machine” and applauded the fearless brand of cricket that has made him one of the biggest stories of IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi’s season has been nothing short of extraordinary. The youngster crossed Gayle’s iconic tally of sixes in a single IPL edition and has already established himself as one of the most destructive T20 batters in the world despite being only 15 years old. His incredible strike rate, fearless intent and ability to dominate elite bowlers have drawn comparisons with some of the greatest hitters in cricket history.

With over 680 runs this season and a mountain of sixes already to his name, Sooryavanshi is rapidly becoming the face of cricket’s next generation. Gayle’s endorsement only adds more weight to the growing belief that the Rajasthan Royals star could eventually redefine T20 batting for years to come.