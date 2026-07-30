'Never Give Up': Murali Sreeshankar Shares Powerful Message After Overcoming Injury Setback To Secure CWG 2026 Silver Medal | Video

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Murali Sreeshankar scripted an inspiring comeback story at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, clinching the silver medal in the men's long jump with a superb leap of 8.09m. Moments after securing the podium finish, the Indian star shared a simple yet powerful message: "Never Give Up." The words perfectly captured his journey back to the top after battling a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the Paris Olympics.

Competing in a high-quality field, Sreeshankar looked on course for gold after leading the competition through the opening rounds. However, Jamaica's Tajay Gayle produced a championship-winning jump of 8.15m to snatch the top spot, while Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie settled for bronze with 8.08m, just one centimetre behind the Indian. Despite narrowly missing the title by six centimetres, Sreeshankar's 8.09m effort earned him a second consecutive Commonwealth Games silver medal.

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The medal holds even greater significance considering the setbacks Sreeshankar endured over the past two years. After undergoing knee surgery and missing the Olympic Games, the Kerala long jumper worked tirelessly to return to peak fitness. His silver medal in Glasgow stands as proof of his resilience, determination and unwavering belief in his abilities.

His words reading "Never Give Up" quickly resonated with fans and fellow athletes, who praised the 27-year-old for turning adversity into motivation. The message reflected not only his personal comeback but also served as inspiration for aspiring athletes chasing their dreams despite obstacles.

Sreeshankar's latest achievement further strengthens his reputation as one of India's finest long jumpers. After making history with silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he has once again delivered on the big stage, adding another prestigious medal to India's athletics campaign at Glasgow 2026 and proving that perseverance can overcome even the toughest challenges.