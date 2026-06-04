Nepal Cricket Association Apologises For Timed-Out Dismissal Of Bhutan Batter In NEP Vs BHU Women's Clash | VIDEO | X

Kathmandu, June 4: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has issued a public apology over the timed-out dismissal of a Bhutanese batter during a women's international cricket match, saying the incident does not represent the values, sportsmanship and spirit of cricket that the governing body aims to uphold.

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In a press release issued on Thursday, CAN acknowledged that while the dismissal was carried out within the Laws of Cricket, the spirit of the game goes beyond written rules and should always remain at the heart of players' conduct on the field.

During the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2026 match between Nepal and Bhutan, the controversy occurred right at the start of Bhutan’s run chase. Nepal’s Kabita Kunwar dismissed Ngawang Choden with the very first ball of the innings. Soon after, incoming batter Ritshi Choden failed to take her position at the crease within the required time and was declared timed out, leaving Bhutan reeling at 0-2 after just 0.1 overs.

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The rare dismissal is believed to be the first timed-out dismissal in Women's T20 Internationals (WT20Is), sparking widespread debate over whether the decision though within the Laws of Cricket was in keeping with the spirit of the game.

The Nepal cricket board said it regretted the incident and recognised that the dismissal had raised concerns among cricket followers and stakeholders. CAN stressed that respect, fairness and good sportsmanship are key principles that guide the development of cricket in Nepal.

The governing body also extended its sincere apologies to Bhutan Cricket, the player involved and all other concerned stakeholders. It admitted that the incident fell short of the standards of mutual respect and fair play that Nepal seeks to promote through the sport.

CAN further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and the spirit of cricket, both on and off the field. The association said it remains dedicated to ensuring that cricket continues to be played in a manner that reflects respect, fairness and the true values of the game.