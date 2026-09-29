Neeru Dhanda's Historic Gold, Women's Trap Silver & Relay Triumph Draw PM Narendra Modi's Praise | X

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated India's Asian Games medal-winning athletes, hailing the historic individual gold won by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, the silver-winning women's trap team and the women's 4x400m relay squad for their impressive performances at the continental showpiece.

PM Modi praises Dhanda

Modi congratulated Dhanda on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in trap at the Asian Games, saying her accuracy and composure had brought immense pride to the nation and would inspire young sportspersons to take up shooting.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Neeru Dhanda has given India a historic moment to celebrate! Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Gold in Trap at the Asian Games.

Neeru Dhanda has given India a historic moment to celebrate!



Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Gold in Trap at the Asian Games.



Her exceptional accuracy and composure have brought immense pride to the nation. This achievement will… pic.twitter.com/dm2anofsDQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2026

"Her exceptional accuracy and composure have brought immense pride to the nation. This achievement will encourage many more young sportspersons to take up shooting and aim for the highest honours."

Trap team wins silver

PM Modi also congratulated Manisha Keer, Dhanda and Aashima Ahlawat on their silver medal in the women's trap team event, praising their precision, focus and teamwork.

"Congratulations to Manisha Keer, Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on winning the Silver medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games. It was a commendable display of precision, focus and teamwork. May the entire team continue to excel and bring more laurels to India," he posted.

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Relay team claims gold

He lauded Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj for their gold-medal-winning performance in the women's 4x400m relay, saying their speed and determination had taken India to the top of the podium.

"Congratulations to Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj on a magnificent performance in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the Asian Games. Their speed and determination powered India to the top of the podium.

"This is a proud moment for Indian athletics and a wonderful example of what teamwork can achieve! Best wishes to the athletes for the endeavours ahead," he said.

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