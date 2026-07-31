Neeraj Chopra's Quest For Gold At CWG 2026: When & Where To Watch Men's Javelin Throw Final Event

Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be back in action as he eyes another major title in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. After comfortably securing his place in the final during the qualification round, the Olympic champion will lead India's challenge alongside Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, giving the country a strong chance of winning multiple medals.

The men's javelin throw final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1 (12:45 am IST), with fans across the country eagerly waiting to watch Chopra compete for Commonwealth Games glory. The event is expected to feature a highly competitive field, making it one of the marquee attractions of the athletics programme.

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Indian viewers can catch the live telecast of the event on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The broadcasters will provide comprehensive coverage of the athletics session, including the men's javelin throw final featuring Chopra and his fellow Indian athletes.

Neeraj heads into the final as one of the favourites after producing a composed performance in qualification. Having already won Olympic and World Championship gold, the 28-year-old will be aiming to add another Commonwealth Games title to his glittering resume and continue India's impressive campaign in Glasgow.

With three Indian javelin throwers competing in the medal event, expectations are high for another memorable outing. Fans will be hoping Neeraj Chopra can once again deliver on the big stage and inspire India to more athletics success at the Commonwealth Games 2026.