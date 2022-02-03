Neeraj Chopra’s plea to Indians: Support Arif Khan at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics like you supported me at Tokyo

When he skis down the slopes at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, India’s Mohammad Arif Khan will have a country of 1.4 billion rooting for him. Among them will be a special Indian, who has seen and done it all at the biggest Games on Planet Earth. He is Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra, who won the javelin throw gold medal at Tokyo 2020 last year, is aware of the importance of fans’ support at big-ticket events like the Olympics and wants Arif Khan, India’s sole representative at Beijing 2022, to have the same sort of support he did.

“I want to thank all my countrymen who supported Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Beijing 2022 is starting and I want to request everyone to support us in Beijing as much as you did in Tokyo,” Neeraj Chopra told Olympics.com.

Indian alpine skier Arif Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the first-ever Indian athlete to directly qualify for two different events at a single edition of the Winter Games. He will be competing in the giant slalom event on February 13 and slalom on February 16.

“Our very own Arif Khan has qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. I want to congratulate him and just tell him to give it your all for your country at Beijing,” Neeraj Chopra said.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:59 PM IST