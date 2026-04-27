NDCA Unveils Nashik Women’s Premier League Aims To Empower Emerging Female Cricketers

Nashik: To promote women’s cricket in the city and provide a professional platform for female players, the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) is organizing the Fravashi International Presents Nashik Women Premier League (NWPL) from April 25 to May 1.
The tournament will be inaugurated on Saturday morning in the presence of dignitaries including MLA Devyani Farande, MLA Seema Hire, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and Fravashi International Academy’s Ratan Lath.
Teams and Owners:
Sangle Strikers – Anant Sangle
The Rising Stars – Princi Lamba
Maratha Warriors – Vaibhav Patil
Jijamata Squad – MVP
Balaji Super Novas – Kalpesh Bhutada
Match Schedule:
The matches will be held at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground (Golf Club).
Two matches will be played daily:
Morning: 9:30 AM
Afternoon: 2:00 PM
Each team will play 4 league matches.
Opening Day Matches (April 25):
9:30 AM: The Rising Stars vs Maratha Warriors
2:00 PM: Balaji Super Novas vs Sangle Strikers
Team Details:
The Rising Stars
Owner: Princi Lamba
Coach: Bhavana Gawli
Icon Player: Ishwari Savkar
Maratha Warriors
Owner: Vaibhav Patil
Coach: Mangesh Garde
Icon Player: Rasika Shinde
Balaji Super Novas
Owner: Kalpesh Bhutada
Coach: Mohnish Mule
Player: Tejaswini Batwal
Sangle Strikers
Owner: Anant Sangle
Coach: Dr. Bhavik Mankodi
Player: Shalmali Kshatriya
The Nashik District Cricket Association has appealed to all cricket enthusiasts to attend in large numbers and support women cricketers.