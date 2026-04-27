NDCA Unveils Nashik Women’s Premier League Aims To Empower Emerging Female Cricketers | file pic

Nashik: To promote women’s cricket in the city and provide a professional platform for female players, the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) is organizing the Fravashi International Presents Nashik Women Premier League (NWPL) from April 25 to May 1.

The tournament will be inaugurated on Saturday morning in the presence of dignitaries including MLA Devyani Farande, MLA Seema Hire, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and Fravashi International Academy’s Ratan Lath.

Teams and Owners:

Sangle Strikers – Anant Sangle

The Rising Stars – Princi Lamba

Maratha Warriors – Vaibhav Patil

Jijamata Squad – MVP

Balaji Super Novas – Kalpesh Bhutada

Match Schedule:

The matches will be held at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground (Golf Club).

Two matches will be played daily:

Morning: 9:30 AM

Afternoon: 2:00 PM

Each team will play 4 league matches.

Opening Day Matches (April 25):

9:30 AM: The Rising Stars vs Maratha Warriors

2:00 PM: Balaji Super Novas vs Sangle Strikers

Team Details:

The Rising Stars

Owner: Princi Lamba

Coach: Bhavana Gawli

Icon Player: Ishwari Savkar

Maratha Warriors

Owner: Vaibhav Patil

Coach: Mangesh Garde

Icon Player: Rasika Shinde

Balaji Super Novas

Owner: Kalpesh Bhutada

Coach: Mohnish Mule

Player: Tejaswini Batwal

Sangle Strikers

Owner: Anant Sangle

Coach: Dr. Bhavik Mankodi

Player: Shalmali Kshatriya

The Nashik District Cricket Association has appealed to all cricket enthusiasts to attend in large numbers and support women cricketers.