NBA Star Jimmy Butler Joins Bid To Buy Stake In Crystal Palace For $200M: Report

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is making moves off the court, joining a high-profile consortium aiming to purchase a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace, according to a report from The Athletic.

The group, comprised of sports and entertainment executives, is preparing a $200 million offer to acquire the 43% ownership held by Eagle Football Holdings, led by John Textor. If successful, the deal would value the South London club at approximately $465 million (£343 million).

As per the report, Butler is the latest big name to join the investment push. The consortium is fronted by Bejan Esmaili and Wajid Mir two executives who had previously entered exclusive talks with Eagle Football before allowing that period to lapse.

With Butler now on board, the group has gained fresh backing from an American investment collective with prior experience in global football ventures.

How will Crystal Palacae shape with new owner at helm?

The timing of the potential sale is significant. Crystal Palace recently capped off their season with a mid-table Premier League finish in 12th place but shocked many by winning the FA Cup and securing a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

However, their participation could be complicated. Eagle Football also owns French side Olympique Lyon, who have also qualified for the Europa League, creating a UEFA conflict that has put pressure on Textor to divest his stake in Palace.

The Premier League side is eager to finalize a deal quickly, allowing them to focus on their European campaign and begin reshaping the squad for next season under manager Oliver Glasner. If the acquisition is approved, Butler would join a growing list of American celebrities and athletes investing in European football