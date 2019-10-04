NBA in India 2019: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers - live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

India is about to witness its first NBA match in Mumbai today. The National Basketball Association (NBA), is one of the major sports leagues in the United States and Indian fans are getting a once in a lifetime chance of witnessing it live, in Mumbai.

Popular teams Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are to face each other today for the first pre-season game. For the first time, both North-American teams will play in India. NBA plans to test the Indian market with the two pre-season matches.

The pre-season matches are for the teams to test and try out new players and strategies before the final league starts from the 22nd of October.

Where is the match being played?

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be played at the NSCI Dome, SVP stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the match start?

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will begin at 7:00pm IST on 4th October, Friday and 5th October, Saturday.

Where can one watch the match live on TV?

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be telecast in English on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 (HD) and the Hindi telecast will broadcast on SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 (HD).

How and where can one watch the match’s live stream?

The live streaming of the Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers match will be available on the SonyLiv app. The series can also be viewed on sonyliv.com.