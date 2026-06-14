NBA Finals: New York Knicks End 53-Year Championship Drought With Thrilling Game 5 Victory Over San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks are NBA champions once again. Ending a championship drought that had lasted more than five decades, the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals to capture their first NBA title since 1973. The victory completed a remarkable postseason run and delivered one of the most memorable moments in franchise history.

Entering the contest with a 3-1 series lead, New York knew a win would secure the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Spurs, led by their talented young core, put up a fierce fight in front of their home crowd, but the Knicks remained composed throughout a tense and defensive battle. Every possession carried enormous weight as neither side was able to build a comfortable advantage.

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The game remained close deep into the fourth quarter, with San Antonio threatening to force a Game 6. However, the Knicks delivered when it mattered most, coming up with key defensive stops and clutch baskets in the closing minutes. Their disciplined defense limited the Spurs' scoring opportunities, allowing New York to protect its narrow lead and seal the 94-90 victory.

For Knicks fans, the triumph marked the end of a 53-year wait for a championship. Generations of supporters had endured decades of disappointment, rebuilding seasons, and playoff heartbreak since the franchise's last title-winning campaign in 1973. That long-awaited drought finally came to an end as the final buzzer sounded and players celebrated on the court.

The championship will forever hold a special place in New York sports history. By overcoming the Spurs and finishing the series in five games, the Knicks etched their names into franchise lore and brought basketball's biggest prize back to Madison Square Garden. The 2025-26 squad will now be remembered as the team that restored glory to one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.