Nava Raipur Open: Khalin Joshi Extends Lead To Two Shots After Bogey-Free Second Round

Khalin Joshi produced another bogey-free round to move to nine-under 59 at the halfway stage of the Nava Raipur Open | File Photo

Naya Raipur, September 16, 2026: Khalin Joshi posted a bogey-free four-under 30 to extend his lead to two shots after the second round of the inaugural INR 1 crore Nava Raipur Open being played at the Fairway Golf & Lake Resort in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (29-30), who began the day with a one-shot advantage, made four birdies to move to nine-under 59 at the halfway stage.

Joshi, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season and currently 12th in the Race to the DP World India Championship, has not dropped a shot over the opening 18 holes.

Rain Forces Back-Nine Format

Heavy rain left the course unsuitable for full 18-hole rounds, prompting the Tournament Committee to stage each of the four rounds over the back nine.

Kolkata’s 20-year-old Aryav Shah (30-31) made four birdies and one bogey in a three-under 31 to share second place at seven-under 61 with Nepal’s Subash Tamang (32-29), Bengaluru’s Akshay Neranjen (30-31) and Panchkula’s Raunil Kukar (31-30).

Tamang, 24, produced the joint lowest score of the second round, making five birdies in a bogey-free 29 to climb into contention.

Joshi Maintains Strong Ball-Striking

Joshi began his round with a birdie after striking a hybrid from the tee and following it with a precise approach.

“It was another solid day,” Joshi said. “I felt a little more tentative and less comfortable than yesterday, but continued to hit quality shots throughout the round. I’m pleased with the way I played.”

The two consecutive bogey-free rounds have reflected the quality of Joshi’s ball-striking.

“My game has been solid from tee to green,” he said. “I’ve also been hitting my approaches close to the flags, so I haven’t faced too many long birdie putts.”

Joshi has made the most of the scoring opportunities on the 10th, 12th and 13th during both rounds.

“The 12th is drivable, while the 13th is a short par five where a good tee shot gives you an excellent birdie opportunity,” he said. “I’ve hit good tee shots on both holes and taken advantage. Hopefully, I can continue doing that over the final two rounds.”

Seven Players Share Sixth Place

Seven players shared sixth place at six-under 62: Chandigarh’s Umed Kumar (33-29), Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia (33-29), Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (32-30), Sri Lanka’s Chalitha Pushpika (30-32), Chandigarh’s Vasu Sehgal (31-31), Noida’s Bipin Mukhiya (30-32), Faridabad’s Karan Pratap Singh (32-30).

Chowrasia earned promotion to the DP World PGTI after winning three consecutive NexGen events and finishing atop the rankings, while Ahlawat was the 2024 DP World PGTI Rankings champion.

The cut fell at three-under 65, with 56 players from the field of 132 advancing to the final two rounds.

The Race to the DP World India Championship crowns the DP World PGTI’s number one player and will also determine the top 24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.

About DP World Professional Golf Tour Of India

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’. DP World PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour).

Read Also Mohd Azhar Claims Maiden Title At Kolar Open Presented By ZION Hills Golf County

DP World PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the DP World PGTI. The DP World PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

For more information on DP World PGTI, please visit our website: www.pgtofindia.com