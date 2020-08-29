National Sports Day 2020: Kiren Rijiju pays floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary

Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday paid floral tribute to "the Wizard of Indian Hockey" Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary.

Rijiju paid his respects to Major Dhyan Chand at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium named after the Olympian.

The Sports Minister said that the legendary hockey player had displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in the game to bring accolades and honour to India.

"Today is National Sports Day and I pay my tribute to the 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India Flag of India," he tweeted.

He further informed that a decision to increase prize money for sports and adventure awards has been taken and prize money for Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs, respectively.

"We have taken a decision to increase prize money for sports and adventure awards. Prize money for sports awards has already been increased. Prize money for Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs respectively," he told reporters.

The legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936. Chand's birth anniversary is observed as the National Sports Day in the country.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually.