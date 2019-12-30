National Kho Kho Championships: Maharashtra in semis

Bemetara: Maharashtra and Kerala entered semi-finals of the Chhattisgarh Amateur Kho Kho Association-organised 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships in the men’s event at Allons Public School Ground here on Sunday.

While defending champs Maharashtra lived up to its reputation and registered a convincing 15-8 victory over West Bengal, Kerala caused a major upset by beating one of the strongest teams, Karnataka 17-11.

Maharashtra’s Pratik Waikar impressed in defence with a total of three minutes 40 seconds. However, Arun SA played key role in Kerala’s victory with an all-round show. He defended for three minutes and 40 seconds and also scored four points.

Maharashtra and Kerala will now take on Kolhapur and Railways respectively in the semi-finals on Monday. Final of both women’s and men’s category will also be played on Monday. Kolhapur notched up a comfortable 22-10 win over Andhra Pradesh.

However, Railways beat Vidarbha 13-9 in their respective quarter-finals. In the women’s event, Maharashtra and Odisha sealed their places in semis. While, Maharashtra beat Haryana 14-8, Odisha outclassed Kerala 11-9.

Maharashtra and Odisha will face Kolhapur and Airport Authority of India respectively in the semi-finals. Priyanka Bhoj played a vital role, with defending for five minute and 40 second and scoring one point, in AAI’s win.