National Games 2023: 2 Rugby Players And 1 Weightlifter Injured

The Rugby field for the National Games 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

Two Rugby players and a weightlifter have been injured during sports events as part of the National Games in Goa, a health official said on Thursday.

Bharat Chauhan, a Rugby player from Maharashtra team, suffered an injury on Wednesday following which he was taken to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji and was operated upon, he said.

Goan Rugby player Sohan Shirodkar was also injured in an event and admitted to the GMCH on Wednesday night, the official from the hospital said. Biswa Varghuse, a weightlifter from Kerala team, was admitted to the GMCH on Tuesday after suffering an injury, he said.

The GMCH has set up a special ward to cater to the needs for the National Games 2023 being held in Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 37th National Games:

Meanwhile, it was Narendra Modi who inaugurated the 37th edition of the National Games in Goa on October 26th (Thursday) lauded the sporting event and expects it to foster sportsmanship and unity throughout the country. The event is being held for the first time in Goa and wished all the athletes good luck. Modi said, as quoted by ANI:

"In the last few years, modern infrastructure related to connectivity has also been built in Goa. The National Games will greatly benefit Goa's tourism and economy. We must not lose this opportunity. With this call, I declare the beginning of the 37th National Games. Many best wishes again to all you athletes. Goa is ready."

Governor of Goa, P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Savant, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur and President of Indian Olympic Association, Dr P T Usha were also in attendance for the occasion.

(Inputs also included from ANI)

