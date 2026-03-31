National 9-Ball Pool: Pankaj Advani Clinches Maiden Title On Debut, Beats Nitin Sharma 11-6 In Final

Pankaj Advani celebrates after winning his first National 9-ball pool title in Ludhiana | File Photo

Ludhiana (Punjab), March 31: Pankaj Advani, India’s most decorated cueist, added another feather to his cap by winning his maiden National 9-ball pool title at the Rotary Bhawan here on Tuesday.

Advani dominates final

In the final, the PSPB cueist outplayed Nitin Sharma of Chandigarh 11-6 in the race-to-11 affair in front of an appreciative crowd. Advani, who stayed away from the fast-paced discipline for over 25 years, made it a memorable debut.

“I can’t believe it, this is a very different title,” said Advani. “It means so much to me winning a sport which is outside of my comfort zone!

“To be an underdog and eventually go on to lift the trophy is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams would happen.”

Skill and experience shine through

Owner of 28 World titles in billiards and snooker, Advani proved that he possesses a high degree of skill and tactical acumen to excel in this high-speed version of cue sports.

He may have been a trifle slow to start with on the day, allowing his rival to take a 3-1 lead. But once he caught up with Nitin at 3-3, there was no looking back. He kept his opponent quiet with some clever safety play, and when he erred, which was few and far between, Nitin failed to capitalise.

Match highlights and turning points

Advani had a splendid break and run (clearance) in the 13th rack and came up with a brilliant run after a difficult pot of No. 2 in the next to take a vice-like grip over the proceedings (9-5).

A short break helped Nitin return rejuvenated. He took the 15th rack and looked set to make a break and run in the next, but was unlucky to go in-off (scratch) after potting No. 9 to allow Advani to inch closer to the title.

Advani had a poor opening break in the 17th rack but was lucky to have blocked Nitin, who played off the side rails (read cushion) and left Advani with an opening. The Bengalurean took the offering with glee to lay his hands on the trophy.

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Other results

Results (9-ball pool): Men: Final: Pankaj Advani (PSPB) bt Nitin Sharma (Chd) 11-6.

Third-place playoff: S Shrikrishna (PSPB) bt Kushal Chandrashekar (Kar) 7-2.

Junior boys: Semis: Aarav Sancheti (Mah) bt Mayur Garg (Guj) 6-1; Laksh Sharma (Kar) bt Rehaan Misra (Del) 6-1.

Quarters: Sancheti bt Muawiya Thakor (Guj) 6-3; Garg bt Aabhav Goel (Pun) 6-2; Laksh bt Abdul Saif (TN) 6-5; Misra bt Karan Seshadri (Kar) 6-2.

Junior girls: Semis: Natasha Chethan (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 6-4; L Shruthi (TN) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 6-4.