Nathan Braganza strikes twice for Annes

Mumbai: Nathan Braganza struck twice in the second session as St Annes High School, Malad scored a 3-0 win over Thakur Public School, Andheri to cruise into the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association boys under-16 Div II, at the Cooperage ground here on Thursday.

After a barren first half, St Annes found the going in their way after Braganza put one past the rival keeper from the dreaded spot (penalty). He followed with another 25 minutes later to give his side a 2-0 lead with ten minutes for the final whistle. And Leron Miranda ensured his name in the list of the scorers netting in the last minute of play.

Aaryan Garg scored in the 42nd minutes which turned out to be the match winner as Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu notched up a solitary goal win over Holy Family High School, Andheri in the other last eight matches of the day.

Leading by Atharva Rewale's goal during the break, St. Paul's High School, Malad scored a 3-0 win over St Xavier's Boy's Academy, Marine Lines in the pre quarter-final, earlier in the day.

Atharva Rewale was back in the thick of action netting his second goal, and Yash Nibalje joined the party rounding up the tally.

Results

Boys (U-16; Div II QFs)

St. Anne's High School, Malad: 3 (Nathan Braganza 2, Leron Miranda) bt Thakur Public School, Kandivali: 0; Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu: 1 (Aryan Garg) bt Holy Family High School, Andheri: 0

Pre quarter-finals: St. Paul's High School, Malad: 3 (Atharva Rewale 2, Yash Nibalje) bt St. Xavier's Boys Academy, Marine Lines: 0; St Joseph High School, Malad: 3 (Joy Banarjee) bt St. Joseph High School, Wadala: 0