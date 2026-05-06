Narendra Modi Stadium Set To Host IPL 2026 Final As BCCI Announces Full Playoffs Schedule Across Three Venues

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the playoff schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, confirming that the grand final will be held on May 31 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The announcement brings clarity to the final phase of the tournament, which will conclude the 19th edition of the IPL featuring 10 teams and 74 matches. The league stage will end on May 24, after which the top four teams will progress into the playoffs.

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As per the schedule, the playoffs will be staged across multiple venues to manage logistics and maximise fan engagement. Qualifier 1 will be played in Dharamshala, featuring the top two teams from the league stage, while the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be hosted in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue, continues its reputation as a premier destination for marquee matches. The city has frequently hosted major IPL knockout games and now secures another final, reinforcing its importance in Indian cricket’s biggest tournament.

With the league stage nearing its climax, attention now shifts to the battle for playoff spots, as teams aim to secure a place in what promises to be a thrilling end to IPL 2026.