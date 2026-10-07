Narendra Modi Stadium Bomb Threat Sparks Security Scare During India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Clash As PM Modi Marks 25 Years In Office

Narendra Modi Stadium received a bomb threat on Wednesday |

The Narendra Modi Stadium received a bomb threat early on Wednesday during the India U19 vs Australia U19 game. The stadium was among several locations across Ahmedabad, including the High Court and multiple schools and colleges, to receive bomb-threat emails at around 11 a.m.

As per Sportstar, a Cyber Cell team visited the stadium to investigate the email, which also threatened to disrupt the Diljit Dosanjh concert scheduled to be held at the venue on November 21.

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Cyber Cell visits NaMo Stadium

A Cyber Cell team visited the stadium to investigate the email, which also threatened to disrupt the Diljit Dosanjh concert scheduled to be held at the venue on November 21.

ujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel said the local police were informed immediately after the email was received. He added that similar threats had been reported during the 2023 World Cup and the IPL.

The match between the two Under-19 sides ended at around 11:15 a.m. However, the players and support staff were not informed about the threat immediately. Once they were alerted, both teams left the stadium shortly after 1 p.m. as part of the security protocol. Local police later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

PM Modi Celebrates 25 Years in Office

The security scare came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 25 years in office, adding to the heightened security focus around major public venues and events in the country.

Modi’s journey as head of government began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He then served as Gujarat CM before leading the BJP to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and becoming Prime Minister. He has since secured three successive terms as Prime Minister.