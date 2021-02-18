Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams to advance to Australian Open final

It was a match that reminded many of the 2018 US Open as Naomi Osaka faced off against Serena Williams. The first Japanese player to ever win a Grand Slam singles title, she has since won a Grand Slam singles title for three consecutive years. Now, in 2021, Osaka stands poised to add yet another title to her growing collection, having defeated Williams 6-3, 6-4 to reach her second Australian Open final.

On Thursday, Osaka put an end to Serena Williams bid to clinch a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, coming back strongly from a few initial hiccups to win the the first set. She also clinched the second set. Osaka will face either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova in the final match, depending on the outcome of their semi-final match.



"I was a little kid watching her (Williams) play, and just to be on the court playing against her, for me is a dream," Osaka was quoted as saying after her win on Thursday.