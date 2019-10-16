Namrata Thakur bangs high-five in Football Tournament

Mumbai: Namrata Thakur grabbed all the attention by slamming five goals which propelled Bandra Packers ‘B’ to a facile 6-0 win over TRS Sports Club in a ladies Open first round match of The Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, annual 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG).

Namrata showed good anticipation and perfect finishing touches as she scored at regular intervals in leading Bandra Packers from the front. Young Leah Poonawala contributed with the sixth goal to complete the huge margin of victory.

In the men’s second round match, Infant Jesus, Vasai rode on the four strikes from Jills George to record a 6-1 win against Sacred Heart, Worli. George’s teammate Sandeep Upadhay and Nimish Shetty scored the other two goals for Infant Jesus, while Pratik Patil pulled one back for the Worli team.

In another match, Sacred Heart, Vashi defeated Holy Family, Andheri 3-1. Axel Peters scored two goals and Sunny Nazareth got one for Sacred Heart while Holy Family scored through Joseph Sebastian.

Results:

Ladies Open: Bandra Packers ‘B’: 6 (Namrata Thakur 5, Leah Poonawala) bt TRS Sports Club: 0. Men (2nd round): Sacred Heart, Vashi: 3 (Axel Peters 2, Sunny Nazareth) bt Holy Family, Andheri: 1 (Joseph Sebastian); St. Vincent DePaul, Khar ‘A’: 2 (Joshua Fernandes, Malcolm Fernandes) bt Mother of God, Naigaon: 0; Infant Jesus,

Vasai: 6 (Jills George 4, Sandeep Upadhay, Nimish Shetty) bt Sacred Heart,

Worli: 1 (Pratik Patil).