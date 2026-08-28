Nagpur Ninjas Make History, Clinching The Pro Govinda Season 4 Championship For A Second Consecutive Year | File photo

Mumbai: Nagpur Ninjas (Aryans Govinda Pathak) stamped their authority on the Pro Govinda Season 4 championship trophy, securing the title for the second consecutive year. The winning team was presented with a cash prize of ₹75 lakh and the championship trophy by Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Shri Sachin Ahir, and Pro Govinda Season 4 Brand Ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, in the presence of Pro Govinda League President Purvesh Sarnaik and Director Kashmira Sarnaik.

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The Nashik Rangers (Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak) secured the second position and were awarded a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, while the Alibaug Knights (Bal Utsahi Govinda Pathak) finished third and received ₹25 lakh. All other participating teams were awarded ₹3 lakh each.

On the final day of Pro Govinda Season 4, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde was present to encourage and cheer the Govindas. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The sport of Dahi Handi has moved from the soil to the mat and has now travelled all the way to Spain. This is a matter of great pride for us. We will take this sport forward to the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. The state government stands firmly behind this endeavour.”

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He further said that he would discuss with Education Minister Dada Bhuse the possibility of introducing Govinda training as part of school physical education after Class 8, similar to kabaddi. He expressed his hope that the indigenous sport of Govinda would reach audiences across the world and assured his continued support for the Pro Govinda competition.

Pro Govinda Season 4 Brand Ambassador Suryakumar Yadav said, “The journey of the Govindas from the soil to the mat is truly inspiring. I was amazed to witness their teamwork, determination, hard work and incredible sense of timing. Building one tier after another is not easy. I salute the determination and dedication of every Govinda.”

Founder of Pro Govinda League and Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik said, “I am happy to see the dream I envisioned being turned into reality by Purvesh Sarnaik and his team. Pro Govinda Season 4 has concluded successfully, and this is a moment of great joy. I congratulate all the winning athletes and every team that participated.”

President of Pro Govinda League Shri Purvesh Sarnaik said, “All the Govindas displayed extraordinary hard work, determination and teamwork. Our aim is to take the sport of Dahi Handi to the Olympics. We are ready to put in all the effort required to achieve this, and I am confident that we will fulfil this dream.”

A total of 16 teams participated in the Pro Govinda Season 4 final competition. This year’s contest proved to be particularly thrilling, with the excitement among spectators reaching its peak as the competition went down to the final moments.