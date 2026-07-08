Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, July 8, 2026: Dear Dream Wednesday Night 8 PM Draw Winners List, Live Updates

Nagaland State Lottery |

The Nagaland State Lottery Result for the Dear Dream Wednesday Night Weekly Lottery will be announced today, July 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM. The winning numbers will be released shortly after the draw and ticket holders can check the complete winners list and prize details here.

The winner of the first prize will take home ₹1 crore. If you have bought a ticket for today's draw, stay tuned for the latest live updates as soon as the official results are declared.

You can view the results for the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery July 8, 2026, here:

Dear Dream Wednesday Night Lottery Result – July 8, 2026

Draw Time: 8:00 PM

Date: July 8, 2026

Where to Check the Nagaland Lottery Result

Participants can also check the official results on these websites:

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Visit any of the above websites to view the winning numbers and prize list once the draw is completed.

Nagaland State Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹9,000

3rd Prize: ₹450

4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

Is Lottery Legal in India?

State-run lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states. These include Nagaland, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram.

Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are popular because they offer a top prize of ₹1 crore, while ticket prices remain affordable.

Disclaimer

This article is published only to provide information about the official lottery results. The Free Press Journal does not promote or encourage lottery participation. Lottery games involve financial risk and can become addictive. Readers are advised to play responsibly and at their own discretion.