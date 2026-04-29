Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 29, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery | YouTube - @nagalandstatelotteries001

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday Night results will be declared today, April 29, 2026, at 8 PM. The first prize winner will get a huge reward of ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are following the updates closely. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winners list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Dream Wednesday Night Lottery April 29, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check Lottery Results

You can check the Nagaland State Lottery lucky draw results on the official websites:

www.nagalandlotteries.com

www.lotterysambad.com

www.nagalandlotterysambad.com

Just visit the site and follow the steps to view the results.

Lottery is Legal in 13 States of India

Lottery is legally allowed in only 13 states in India. These include:

Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among them, the West Bengal State Lottery and the Nagaland State Lottery are the most popular because of their high prize money, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore. The tickets for lotteries like Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal are also affordable, starting as low as ₹6, making them accessible to everyone while offering a chance to win big.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.